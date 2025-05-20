Gov. Stitt receives initial examination report after ordering audit of ODMHSAS

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt received the initial financial examination report for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) after he ordered an audit of the agency last month.

Last month, Governor Stitt announced he would appoint a special investigator to examine the mental health department.

According to Monday’s announcement, the report was prepared by CPA David Greenwell, who partnered with ODMHSAS and the Oklahoma Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES) to look at financial practices, evaluate short term funding needs and give recommendations for future procedures.

The report identifies a projected $29.9 million supplemental funding need for FY2025, and outlines 52 targeted recommendations to strengthen “internal controls, financial accountability and service delivery across the mental health system,” the announcement said.

“This report is the signal for a new beginning for the department,” said Governor Stitt. “I’m grateful to David Greenwell for his quick work and to Commissioner Friesen and her team for their cooperation.”

“No one signs up for a job like this thinking they’ll have to take on decades of financial mismanagement. Commissioner Friesen has navigated this challenge admirably and has kept me and my team informed every step of the way,” Stitt added. “Oklahomans will be better off now that we have a handle on this department.”

The announcement included the following list of the report’s recommendations:

Hiring a Chief Financial Officer and an internal auditor with deep public sector experience

Adopting OMES-approved accounting systems for better interoperability

Using advanced analytics to prevent fraud and improve decision-making

Expanding training to promote a culture of ethical conduct and accountability

Enhancing transparency through real-time dashboards and public reporting

“I’ve worked with many entities facing similar challenges,” said David Greenwell. “Nothing about this department is permanently broken. With intentional adjustments to procedures, ODMHSAS will be able to get back to the business of caring for the most vulnerable Oklahomans.”

“Since joining ODMHSAS, I’ve been clear that I want to ensure this department is in the best position possible to care for those who need our services most,” said Commissioner Allie Friesen. “I’m grateful to Governor Sitt, David Greenwell, and the team at OMES for their assistance in this matter. We are going to come out stronger on the other side.”

For the full report, click here.