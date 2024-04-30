Gov Stitt withdraws Cabinet nomination for Zumwalt

Shelley Zumwalt (Oklahoma.gov)

By Glenn Schroeder

Governor Kevin Stitt has yanked the nomination of Shelley Zumwalt to be his Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife, and Heritage.

A letter from Stitt to Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat read, “I would like to respectfully withdraw the nomination and appointment order filed January 16, 2024 for Shelley Zumwalt as a member nominated to the Governor’s Cabinet, serving as Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage.”

Zumwalt released the following statement regarding the withdrawal.

“As a public servant, I will always chose to put the work of the state above all else. It’s been a distinct honor to serve the people of Oklahoma as the Secretary of Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, if only for a brief time. Today I am withdrawing my Cabinet nomination from consideration with the Senate. The sole reason for this decision is to eliminate any distractions from my service to Oklahomans.”

Earlier Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond called for Zumwalt’s resignation following an audit of the State’s Office of Management and Enterprise Services.



Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

