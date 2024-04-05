Gov. Stitt’s brother sues City of Tulsa over speeding ticket, citing McGirt ruling

City of Tulsa City of Tulsa courtesy of Facebook.com

TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt’s brother is suing the City of Tulsa over a speeding ticket.

Marvin Keith Stitt is fighting a speeding ticket of over $200 he got back in February 2021.

According to court documents, Tulsa Police pulled him over on Highway 75 for driving nearly 30 miles over the speed limit.

Marvin’s attorney claims that under the McGirt ruling, Tulsa Police lacked jurisdiction because Marvin is a tribal citizen and was speeding on tribal land.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2020 that a large portion of eastern Oklahoma remains an American Indian reservation.

Gov. Stitt criticized the McGirt ruling, saying it “has left many crime victims in the state without justice,” and “creates a patchwork of laws across our state.”