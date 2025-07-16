Gov. Stitt’s new business court system challenged in court

A lawsuit was filed to block Governor Kevin Stitt’s new business court system which could derail his attempt to make Oklahoma the most business-friendly state in the nation.

A law was passed during the 2025 legislative session establishing a new business court system that will streamline legal proceedings for complicated business matters.

However, a lawsuit was filed seeking to block the implementation of the new court system, and the governor’s legal team argued to the Oklahoma Supreme Court that the plaintiffs lack standing to challenge the law.

“This lawsuit is a textbook example of attorneys trying to use the courts to block progress. They have no actual injury, no client affected by the law, and no standing to be here,” Stitt said. “They’re asking the Supreme Court to stop a law they simply don’t like— that’s not how the Constitution work. We have full faith that the Oklahoma Supreme Court will fall on the right side of this issue.”

The new courts are set to start in 2026 with divisions in Oklahoma City and Tulsa. They are modeled on best practices from across the country and are designed to reduce litigation costs, expedite resolutions, and attract new investment.

Stitt said the courts will be a huge boon for Oklahomans, making it easier for businesses to grow, invest, and hire more employees.

“Business courts are a game-changer for Oklahoma, so of course the old guard is panicking,” Stitt said. “Our business court system will make it easier for businesses to grow, invest, and hire more Oklahomans— because they’ll finally have certainty in how disputes are handled.

“We’re ready to move forward. This lawsuit is exactly what you’d expect from trial lawyers who treat the courtroom like a business model. They’re worried about losing billable hours and that’s why they’re scrambling to stop our progress before it starts— we’re moving their cheese.”