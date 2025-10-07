Government shutdown puts Olive Volunteer Fire Department FEMA funding on hold

OLIVE, Okla. — The government shutdown has put federal funding on hold for the Olive Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said it has received the 2024 Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Assistance to Firefighters Grant for $73,000. The grant includes a $63,523 federal match and $3,476 department match.

The office that handles the grant reimbursement process has closed as part of the government shutdown. Once the shutdown is over, the fire department will be able to start the procurement process.

Once the grant process is complete, the fire department will use the funding to purchase three new five-gas detection meters and one LifePak35 Defibrillator/Monitor.

The fire department said it has been fortunate to receive the grant several times in the past. FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.