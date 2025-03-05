Governor calls for audit of the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt Governor Kevin Stitt at the Oklahoma Capitol on January 29, 2025.
By April Hill

OKLAHOMA CITY — Governor Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday that he now wants an audit on the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Governor Stitt says there are accusations about patterns of financial mismanagement spanning years.

“When I took over as Commissioner of Mental Health, I knew the agency faced struggles,” said Commissioner Allie Friesen. “As I’ve spent the last year pulling back the layers, it’s clear that there are systemic issues at this agency that need to be addressed.”

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services oversees all prevention, treatment, and education of mental health and substance abuse in the state.

“In order to serve the people of Oklahoma well, we need to be sure our mental health agency is transparent and accountable,” said Gov. Stitt.

Stitt has submitted a request to the Oklahoma auditor and Inspector’s Office to conduct the audit.

