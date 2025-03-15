Governor declares emergency, details damage after Oklahoma wildfires

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency in Cleveland, Creek, Dewey, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, Payne, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills and Stephens counties following Friday’s wildfires.

Saturday morning, Governor Stitt provided an update on the damage and destruction left behind after the fires.

Gov. Stitt said at least 170,000 acres had burned and nearly 300 structures were damaged or destroyed. Stitt said his own farm house near Luther was even destroyed in the fires.

One person died in a traffic accident after driving into smoke, the governor said.

Stillwater and Mannford were hit hard by large fires, Stitt said. He noted that crews were continuing to work to contain remaining fires to get caught up before the fire risk rises again early next week.

Firefighters from Louisiana and Arkansas came to Oklahoma to provide assistance, Gov. Stitt added.

As for what sparked the fires, the governor said it may have been a combination of controlled burns that began before the windy, dry conditions moved in and power lines pulled down by powerful wind gusts.

The governor praised local officials for facilitating evacuation efforts and said the state would provide resources where needed.

Annie Mack Vest, the Director of Oklahoma Emergency Management, said efforts were underway to help those affected by the fires get assistance.

She also said the state was in contact with the federal government to see if additional resources could be obtained.



