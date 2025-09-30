Governor Kevin Stitt announces Operation Guardian sweep along I-40

Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Monday that the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) did a sweep under Operation Guardian in western Oklahoma.

Over 125 undocumented immigrants from several countries were stopped along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma, according to a press release shared by the Office of the Governor of Oklahoma.

Some of these people are claimed to be from India, Uzbekistan, China, Russia, Georgia, Turkey, Ukraine, Mauritania and Tajikistan, amongst other places.

This operation took place last week, according to OHP. During it, Governor Stitt said OHP encountered several commercial truck drivers working with licenses from sanctuary states, including one that read “No Name Given.”