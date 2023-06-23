Governor, Lt. Gov. visit Tulsa 6 days after storm knocks power out to more than 200k people

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt at Tulsa City Hall Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt meets with Mayor G.T. Bynum after powerful windstorm in Tulsa.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell were in Tulsa Friday visiting the command center where community leaders have been handling the response to last weekend’s powerful storm for six days.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum thanked Gov. Stitt and Lt. Gov. Pinnell for visiting the emergency operations center.

“I appreciate @GovStitt and @LtGovPinnell spending time in our emergency operations center this morning for briefings on the coordinated disaster response.” Bynum tweeted.

Mayor Bynum went on to say he was grateful for help from state agencies, like ODOT, for helping to clear storm debris.

Governor Stitt also met with city leaders in Broken Arrow on Friday ahead of his visit to Tulsa City Hall.

Lieutenant Governor Pinnell stopped by River Spirit Casino Resort where free ice was being handed out to people in need.

Friday marks the first time either of the state’s top two elected leaders were in Tulsa since 100mph winds caused major damage last weekend. The storm knocked out power to more than 200,000 PSO customers and uprooted dozens, if not hundreds, of trees across the metro.

Governor Stitt was in Paris, France on what he called a recruiting trip when the storm hit. Gov. Stitt had said he was staying up to date on the situation from afar. The governor said his office helped draft an emergency declaration for 11 counties impacted by the storm.

Lieutenant Governor Pinnell was at a conference in Georgia shortly after the storm and reportedly offered to return to Oklahoma to sign the emergency declaration.

That declaration was ultimately signed by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, who said he was initially unaware that both the Governor and Lieutenant Governor were both out of the state.