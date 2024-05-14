Governor signs bill to help strengthen homes

Tornado damage in Barnsdall Damage left behind following a large tornado in Barnsdall, Oklahoma on May 6, 2024. (Crystal Kelly)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans who build, or retrofit, a home using stronger building standards could qualify for a grant from the Oklahoma Insurance Department under a new law signed this week by Governor Kevin Stitt.

The idea is to better protect homes against the destructive forces of tornadoes, windstorms and hail.

Rep. Mark Tedford, R-Tulsa, authored House Bill 3089, establishing the Strengthen Oklahoma Homes Act within the Department of Insurance.

It would make grants available to insured property owners who live in an approved county and meet certain home conditions.

“Many constituents are seeking solutions to mitigate these rising insurance costs,” Tedford said. “While we cannot control the weather, we can proactively protect our homes from its destructive forces. The goal is to help Oklahoma consumers lower their insurance rates and initiate the process of fortifying homes across the state.”

HB3089 establishes a grant program to assist homeowners in reinforcing their roofs with impact-resistant materials that meet the Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) fortified standards.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis, with priority given to lower-income applicants and applicants who live in areas more prone to catastrophic weather.

The first grants will be available in 2025.