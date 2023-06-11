Governor Stitt officially endorses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt (R) says Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has his endorsement for President of the United States.

The endorsement was a little unexpected considering Stitt said in March that he wanted to see how things played out for a while before giving his official support. Both of Governor Stitt’s campaigns were endorsed and supported by President Trump.

Stitt joins former NASA Administrator, Jim Bridenstine, both saying DeSantis is the right person to take on President Biden in the 2024 bid for the presidency.

Presidential hopeful, Ron DeSantis took the stage alongside Stitt and Bridenstine at an event in Tulsa Saturday.

DeSantis spoke to a packed house about his successful policies in the state of Florida and his plans for the administration should he win the next presidential race. The event was open to the public and reached capacity quickly.

DeSantis didn’t talk about Trump or the indictment, but he did say, “One day you’ll have a new director of the FBI. We’re going to use our authority to hold people accountable.”

DeSantis talked about economic policy citing that the state of Florida does not have income tax and he thinks all states should follow their example.

DeSantis said Florida has eliminated sales tax on all baby items. DeSantis said, “You can now raise babies tax-free in the state of Florida.”

DeSantis also talked about his military experience and promised to “end the weaponization of federal power.”

According to Never Back Down, the Tulsa event was similar to rallies in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina. Like Oklahoma, the governors of those states joined DeSantis on stage to endorse him over Trump in the 2024 race for the White House.

