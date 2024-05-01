Governor Stitt signs car tag bill influenced by crash that hospitalized Oklahoma Senate leader's son

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt signed a new law that will require everyone to have a temporary paper car tag on any recently sold cars, even those involved in private sales.

The bill was influenced by a crash involving the son of Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

His son, Mason Treat, was pulled over by a deputy who was trying to see if the car Mason was in was his, because it didn’t have a tag, which was legal at the time.

While he was pulled over, Mason and the deputy were hit by a driver who fell asleep at the wheel, severely injuring Mason and the deputy, Jose Tayahua-Mendoza.

Mason spent 20 days in the hospital after the crash.

Stitt signed the bill on Tuesday.

“On behalf of my wife Maressa and the entire Treat family, I can unequivocally express our sincere gratitude to Governor Stitt for taking immediate action on Senate Bill 2035,” Treat said. “This legislation will save lives and ensure no one will have to endure what my family has gone through since my son Mason’s accident on January 5, 2024. I greatly appreciate all the support shown in both the Senate and House to get this across the finish line, especially House author, Rep. Kyle Hilbert, who renamed this legislation in honor of Mason. My family also is grateful to everyone across the state for keeping Mason and our family in their prayers.”

“I have said since filing this legislation - this goes beyond politics and has been my main priority this session. I, again, thank Governor Stitt for signing this and for recognizing how impactful this is to me and my family,” Treat continued.

Stitt also released a statement after the signing of the bill.

“I’m happy to sign the Mason Treat Act to keep drivers and law enforcement safe on the road. Paperwork shouldn’t be the reason drivers and law enforcement are put in harm’s way,” Stitt said. “I’m glad Mason is recovering well and hopefully this law will prevent future tragedies like this.”

At one point the bill’s future was in question because Treat said Stitt had “painted a target on his back” this session and was vetoing Senate Bills because of political infighting in the Republican Party.