Governor Stitt’s pick for Secretary of State ineligible for role

Donelle Harder Donelle Harder
By Matt Hutson

Governor Kevin Stitt’s original pick to serve as his new Secretary of State, will not serve in the role.

Donelle Harder was named to the position last month, but according to a statement on her social media, she says she is ineligible for the position.

Harder says that when she went to file the paperwork, she discovered she was not eligible to serve per the Constitution. The law requires that she be a registered voter in Oklahoma for at least 10 years. Harder has only been one for eight years.

Harder says that she instead will serve as Stitt’s Chief of Staff.

Ben Lepak will serve as the interim Secretary of State until a new one is named.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!