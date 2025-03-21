Green Country man pleads guilty after 2023 robbery and assault

By Matt Hutson

An Okmulgee man has pleaded guilty to robbery, transportation of a stolen vehicle and assault to an intimate partner charges, the United States Department of Justice says.

The Department of Justice says 37-year-old Vincent Jerome May entered a guilty plea to one county of robbery in Indian Country, one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle and one count of assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse, intimate partner and dating partner in Indian Country.

The indictment alleged on March 4, 2023, May took, by force, violence and intimidation, items of value from the victim, knowingly transported a stolen vehicle from Oklahoma to Colorado and assaulted an intimate partner, causing substantial bodily injury.

The crimes occurred in Okmulgee County, within the boundaries of the Muscogee Creek Nation Reservation, in the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The charges arose from an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Okmulgee Police Department.

May will remain in the custody of the United States Marshals Service pending sentencing.

