Greenwood Film Festival to honor north Tulsa community advocate

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Film Festival will honor north Tulsa community advocate Jane Malone with the Community Impact Award and screen a short film celebrating her leadership on Monday.

“The Story of Jane A. Malone & Chamberlin Park” was an initiative of PartnerTulsa’s Community Impact Initiative.

The film was produced by Tulsa-based Porch Space and celebrates Malone’s visionary leadership and enduring dedication, featuring testimonials from local residents and community leaders.

“On Greenwood Film Festival’s Women Empowerment Day, we are highlighting Ms. Jane Malone’s work in the Chamberlain neighborhood, which is a testament to the vibrancy, strength and support present in the north Tulsa community,” said Dennis Delemar, Executive Director of Greenwood Film Festival.

The Greenwood Film Festival celebrates cinematic excellence and cultural storytelling, with a focus on films that highlight the history and spirit of the Greenwood District.

PartnerTulsa said this year’s festival promises an engaging lineup of screenings, Q&A sessions, workshops and networking opportunities for filmmakers, industry professionals and film enthusiasts.

The screening of “The Story of Jane A. Malone & Chamberlin Park” will take place on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at the OSU-Tulsa Auditorium.

The Greenwood Film Festival runs from Sunday to Thursday.