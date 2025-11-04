Habitat for Humanity homes stripped by thieves

Habitat home burglary Courtesy: Green Country Habitat for Humanity
By Steve Berg

Green Country Habitat for Humanity suffered a major setback overnights, when they say crooks broke into four of their newly constructed homes and carried away nearly everything.

“We had cabinets, countertops, appliances, plumbing fixtures, vanities, bathroom mirrors... I mean, they got us good,” said Habitat CEO Cameron Walker.

He says the four homes are near 36th Street North and Lewis and were just weeks away from being occupied.

So far, he says they don’t have much information about suspects or vehicle descriptions, but he says it’s likely there were multiple suspects because of how much was stolen and how heavy some of the items were.

He says insurance will cover the losses if necessary, but he says they try to avoid filing claims because it drives up their expenses so much.

If you’d like to help with repairs or donate money, you can get more information here.

