Happy 918 Day Tulsa

This year’s theme, The Story of Tulsa, pays homage to the city’s past while it continues to make history. City leaders say “from the very start, the city has been built on a foundation of diverse cultures and traditions, which has helped shape it into what it is today”.

Celebrations will happen all week, culminating with the city wide scavenger hunt Saturday. The deadline to sign up for the scavenger hunt has passed

The City of Tulsa, Mother Road Market and Mythic City are hosting the celebration. Mythic City invites everyone to the store Saturday, September 23rd. They will be live screen printing some of their designs outside the shop and have special deals inside, the official 918 Day T-Shirts and other prizes.

After the scavenger hunt Saturday, Mother Road Market will have some tasty deals.

918 Day Deals:

Bar Serra: Guacamole and Salsa or Skinny Margaritas $9.18

Kendra Scott: 20% off if you mention 918 day

Gearhead Outfitters: Free pair of socks with every pair of On shoes purchased

Wild Fork: all signature cocktails $9.18

Queenies: featuring special 918 iced cookies

Glacier Chocolate: solid chocolate Tulsa Driller bars - two for $9.18 - one per customer

Stems Floral Design: mixed rose and alstroemeria bunches $9.18 while supplies last

Banana Republic: 40% off friends and family

Lolly Garden: 15% off store wide

J. Spencer: 10% off entire purchase

Recover: B12 or Glutathione injections $9.18 (reg $25); buy one IV drip for $91.80; 90 minute massage $91.80

Anne Marie and Co - 9.18% off all purchases

Salt and Yoga: $9.18 drop ins plus sale on all Tulsa merch

Ediblend Superfood: Acai and pitaya bowls $9.18

Stonehorse Market: special cookies for 918 day

Banana Republic: 40% off regular price for friends and family



