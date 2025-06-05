HB 3361 ensures all marijuana products must be prepackaged

Since the legalization of medical marijuana in 2018, most dispensaries operated using the “deli-style” method, but now everything must be prepackaged.

House Bill 3361 was recently approved, requiring all medical marijuana products be sold in pre-packaged form. Dispensaries have used a “del-style” method where customers could smell and look at strains of marijuana before purchase, but, as of June 1, grow operations must pre-package all products.

Ryan Kerr, owner of “Cannected” a grow operation and dispensary in Sapulpa, said this will hurt grow operations and dispensaries, and more importantly, the consumer.

“The cost to produce it is going to go up, of course, because of the packaging,” he said.

As the owner of a grow operation that sells to his own dispensaries and others, Kerr must buy packaging materials, labels, and other expenses. He prefers deli-style over pre-packaging and compared it to picking out your own fruit or vegetables at the grocery store.

The bill went into effect June 1, and dispensaries have until November to sell off all unpackaged products, and growers cannot sell unpackaged marijuana. Most marijuana products like vape pens, gummies, pills, and drinks are already prepackaged, but now all flower must be prepackaged.

All of the extra costs that fall on the growers and dispensaries will lead to cost increases for the consumer.

“It’s really going to affect the consumer. The consumer is not for this,” Kerr said.