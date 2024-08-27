Head of Oklahoma schools works on new guidelines after American flag at school controversy

Superintendent Ryan Walters posts on X

By April Hill

EDMOND, Okla. — Superintendent Ryan Walters posted a video on X Monday after learning that an Edmond North High School student was reportedly told to remove the American flag from his vehicle.

“No school in Oklahoma should tell students they can’t wave an American flag,” said Walters. “We’ve had Americans die for that flag.”

School leaders told KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City that it’s a “practice” not to fly any flags on campus to avoid disruptions.

Walters says kids in Oklahoma should be allowed to display the American flag and not be punished for being patriotic.

He says new guidelines will be issued concerning the flag and honoring our country.

