Health Department doing hundreds of fair food inspections

The Tulsa Health Department says food inspectors will be out in force at the Tulsa State Fair, which opens to fairgoers on Thursday.

They say their food inspectors will on-site every day at the fair, doing inspections at the more than 200 food vendors, making sure they both understand and use proper food handling and handwashing techniques.

In all, the Health Department says inspectors will log around 520 hours and do around 600 inspections during the fair’s 11-day run.

As a fairgoer, if you want, you can look for the THD inspection sticker on the food booth (pictured above) to know they passed inspection.