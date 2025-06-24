Heat, humidity cause heat-related injuries to spike in the month of June

EMSA is seeing a spike in heat-related illnesses and medics are responding to an alarming number of these calls in the month of June.

EMSA responded to 12 heat-related illness calls on Saturday, eclipsing the number from only two days before. Paramedics ran on seven suspected heat-related calls Thursday taking all seven to the hospital. Saturday saw that number nearly double due to the excessive rain, humidity, and heat over the past few weeks.

EMSA’s EMT instructor Bobby Pritchett said paramedics normally work around six to eight heat-related calls a week, and 12 in a 24-hour period is quite uncommon.

“We’re looking at about six to eight patients a week. We have, you see these kinds of injuries, we do treat those fairly quickly. Especially people working outside,” Pritchett said.

EMSA responded to 12 heat-related illness calls on Saturday and transported seven of those patients to the hospital. That’s been the biggest spike in heat-related illness calls so far this season.

“That is a spike in our heat injuries, especially with all the storms lately and having the humidity creeping up on us pretty quickly and it’s causing our temperatures to rise,” Pritchett said.

In the last seven days, EMSA paramedics in the Tulsa area have responded to 36 heat-related illness calls and transported 25 of those patients for treatment. So far, in 2025, EMSA Tulsa has responded to 79 heat-related illness calls and transported 52 patients to the hospital.