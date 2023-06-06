Help Wanted: Teachers

Area school districts are putting out the word they need teachers. Badly.

Tulsa Public Schools has more than 180 open teaching positions. TPS has already hired about 250 new instructors for the upcoming school year.

The Union School District has dozens of certified openings for the 23-24 school year. Union teachers have until the middle of the month to advise whether or not they’ll return to the classroom next year.

In Broken Arrow teacher departure figures are not quite as high as last year.

But in BA they’re still having trouble attracting potential candidates.