Henryetta Police Department seize nearly 1,000 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust

By FOX23.com News Staff

HENRYETTA, Okla. — The Henryetta Police Department discovered an illegal marijuana growing operation on Tuesday.

According to officers, their department alongside the District 25 Drug Task Force, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration, the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, ATF, and other agencies, served a search warrant at a property near Warren Road on Tuesday morning when they discovered the growing operation.

Authorities described their findings as a “sophisticated, multi-stage marijuana growing operation” and following their investigation, they believe it may be connected to Cuban nationals.

Henryetta Police Chief Steve Norman said the ti came from a neighbor who noticed “unusual activity.”

Authorities seized nearly 1,000 marijuana plants, multiple firearms, and a large-scale odor-filtration system. Two men and one woman have been taken into custody.

