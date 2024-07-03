Here are the fireworks shows happening around Tulsa

Wednesday, July 3rd

Sand Springs Star Spangled Salute | Case Community Park | Activities start at 6pm, fireworks at 9:15pm.

Let Freedom Fly Drone Show in Sapulpa | 923 S Main. - D-Luxe Properties Park | Activities start at 6pm, drone show starts at 9:45pm.

Skiatook Fantasy in the Sky | Skiatook Municipal Airport | Activities start at 7pm, fireworks at sunset.

Thursday, July 4th

Folds of Honor Freedom Fest | Activities kick off at 6pm at River West Festival Park and Dreamkeepers Park, fireworks at 9:30pm. Listen to the soundtrack to the fireworks on 102.3 KRMG.

Jenks Boomfest | View from Oklahoma Aquarium or Jenks RiverWalk | Fireworks begin at 9:15-9:30 PM over the Arkansas River.

Red, White and Boom in Owasso | Redbud Festival Park | Activities begin at 7pm, fireworks shot from 86th St. N. and 129th E. Ave. after dark.

City of Wagoner Fireworks | Wagoner High School Football Stadium | Gates open at 7pm, fireworks start at dark.

Saturday, July 13th