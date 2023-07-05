Hern travels to Taiwan

Kevin Hern claims victory in 1st Congressional District runoff, Aug. 28th, 2018 | KRMG (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

Tulsa Congressman Kevin Hern spent the 4th of July in Taiwan.

Hern led a delegation of the House Republican Study Committee.

The Taipei Times reports Hern met with Taiwan’s President, Tsai Ing-wen, Tuesday.

Hern insists the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. is supported across the political spectrum. “Support for Taiwan as an independent and sovereign nation has been one of the founding principles of the RSC and has remained a top priority for 50 years,” Hern said.

The Tulsa Republican added enhancing the U.S. - Taiwan partnership is in the interest of Washington and the world.

Glenn Schroeder

Glenn Schroeder

Anchor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!