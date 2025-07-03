High lake levels impacting businesses at Keystone Lake

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — Many businesses on Keystone Lake are feeling the impact of having to close because of high water levels. Pier 51, a marina for rental, boat storage and maintenance has been closed all summer. General Manger, Sean Adair, says Fourth of July weekend will be the company’s first weekend open.

“I’ve lost the entire summer in my opinion up to this point.” says Adair.

Sean says Pier 51 has been closed because of the high water levels causing flooding.

“Electric and water don’t mix, so as soon as we get to a certain elevation we have to kick power to everything so that means our restaurant. It’s frustrating. Our restaurant was all stocked up for summer ready to go and then they had to bring in trucks and move everything out. So anyway we are shut down there, we are shut down, our gas dock is shut down our boat docks are shut down. Our docks are still open to customers, but there’s no electricity so to lift boats up and down we have to use generators.”

Restaurants on Keystone are also watching their summer wash away. Amy McReynolds and Paris Weathers are the co-owners of Caps Steakhouse and Harbor Grill which are both lake front restaurants with access by boat and land. Weathers says high water levels was a shock.

“I mean we’ve seen levels high but not like this.” says Weathers.

McReynolds says Harbor Grill was closed for two weeks because the dock was covered in water and both foot entrances were flooded. Water is still covering part of the parking near Harbor Grill. Weathers says the ramp to the dock has been extended because of the flooding.

“it’s so high up where the ramp stopped. It was flooded, so the harbor the dock shop they actually built that ramp.”

Weathers says having to close for two weeks effects their employees.

“They need their money, it impacts their job and the customers.”

Adair says he had to temporarily layoff employees.

“I have 12 high school kids that work for me at my gas dock that I’ve had to temporarily layoff because there’s no work for them.” says Adair.

McReynolds is hopeful the holiday weekend will help bring back business.

“I feel like the lake people are going to come support us enough. They are going to show out. It’s going to be a big July, August, September. Hopefully the rain stops for a while and we get all that boat traffic back.”

Adair is excited to get business back up and running just in time for the Fourth and hopes to have a long summer.

“We are going to make the most of it, hopefully we get a long summer.”