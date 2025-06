Traffic snarled on Highway 75 near Apache after semi overturns

Highway 75 was closed in both directions between Pine and Apache for quite a while Monday afternoon due to a rollover crash, police said.

Tulsa police said a semi-truck rolled over, spilling large metal piping and debris across the highway.

The truck landed on the driver’s side, blocking the southbound lanes. The northbound lanes were blocked for some time by large metal pipes that came off the truck’s flatbed trailer.

Tulsa police said the driver and his dog were not injured.