Highway Patrol reacts after AG’s opinion that rejected their troop realignment plan

By Steve Berg

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol, on the agency’s Facebook Page today, is saying the opinion put out by Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Wednesday does not undermine their troop realignment strategy.

But they say they recognize the need to make “adjustments” to their plan and that they’re considering “appropriate updates.”

That plan called for shifting troopers away from Tulsa and Oklahoma City to more rural areas.

But Drummond told OHP they can’t do that.

You can read more about the AG’s opinion here.

It’s unclear what changes OHP plans to make now.

