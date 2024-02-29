Highway project to affect Tulsa airport traffic

Construction to begin at I-244 and Highway 11 (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

Bridge work starts Monday at I-244 and Highway 11 in Tulsa.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, two bridges along the ramp that carries traffic from eastbound I-244 to westbound Highway 11 will be reconstructed. The ramp will be closed starting Monday, March 4th.

This work will affect drivers trying to get to Tulsa International Airport.

ODOT said people traveling east on Highway 11 will be detoured to exit at Mingo and get back on I-244 westbound to reach Highway 11 and the airport. Drivers coming from downtown Tulsa will be encouraged to take northbound Highway 75 to eastbound Highway 11 to reach the airport.

Various lane closures, including full closures of westbound I-244, are planned throughout the project.

Initial planned closures include:

• The left lane of eastbound I-244 and the right lane of westbound I-244 will be closed between Memorial Dr. and Mingo Rd. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, for barrier wall placement.

• The left lane of westbound I-244 will be closed between Mingo Rd. and Memorial Dr. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 6, for barrier wall placement.

• Westbound I-244 will be narrowed to one lane between Mingo Rd. and Memorial Dr. from 9 p.m. Friday, March 8, to 5 a.m. March 9 for bridge deck removal.

• Westbound I-244 will be closed at SH-11 from 9 p.m. March 9 through 5 a.m. March 10 for beam removal. Traffic will be detoured to westbound SH-11 and southbound US-75.

ODOT Map (Oklahoma Department of Transportation)

ODOT said other closures and detours related to the $5.4 million project will be announced as necessary.



