Highway traffic shifts as Broken Arrow County Line widening project begins

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory on SH-51 near County Line Road in Broken Arrow.

As part of the project to widen County Line Road a new bridge over State Highway 51 is also being constructed.

In order for contractors to start setting the bridge beams, they will need to shift highway traffic to work on the north side of the bridge.

Here’s what you can expect during Phase 1 beginning January 6th:

Highway traffic will shift to the south side of SH-51 with one lane in each direction.

Westbound ramp traffic will also be narrowed to one lane.

ODOT says the shift in traffic should stay in place through the end of January pending weather and installation.

Drivers should expect traffic backups eastbound on SH-51 during commutes.

More traffic shifts are expected during the second phase of the project and those plans will be released closer to the end of phase one.

The roadway improvements project is expected to be completed in May.

