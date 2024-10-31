Homeless man got inside Tulsa woman’s house without her realizing it, police say

Tulsa Police say a homeless man broke into a woman’s home near 13th and Utica while she was there, and she didn’t even realize it until he was on his way out.

It happened Wednesday morning.

Police say when the woman first noticed Dennis Dubois, he was outside her back bedroom window and ran off when she saw him.

But when she saw him dropping her purse and other belongings, they say she suddenly realized he had been inside the house.

Police say they caught him just a few minutes later down the street and say he had the woman’s laptop, iPhone, bluetooth speaker, external hard drive, and some of her medications.

Court records show he has a burglary conviction from just a couple of months ago.