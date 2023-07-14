Hospital patient steals ambulance, goes on joyride in the parking lot

TULSA, Okla. — A man is facing potential charges after Tulsa police say he stole an ambulance and went on a joyride after he was admitted to the hospital.

Officers were called to St. John Medical Center Wednesday morning, around 4:30 a.m. The caller told dispatch that a patient ran from the emergency room and stole an ambulance.

The patient then drove through the parking garage with the ambulance’s lights and sirens blaring.

TPD: patient steals ambulance, goes on joyride in parking garage (Tulsa Police Department)

“[Had] lights and sirens on, hit multiple low-hanging signs, and eventually collided with one of the low-hanging pole barriers,” Tulsa Police officer Danny Bean said. “That tells you how high you can get in there, wrecked the ambulance pretty good.”

Security at St. John’s was able to get the patient into custody. He was in need of emergency medical care and was readmitted to the hospital.

TPD: patient steals ambulance, goes on joyride in parking garage (Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa police did not identify the patient, who may not face criminal charges. The investigation is ongoing.

“We do take that seriously when it comes to even an auto theft or something like this,” Bean said. “Or an assault on a nurse or a doctor, someone in an emergency room or anything, that’s all taken very seriously for sure.”