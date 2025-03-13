How Tulsa-area fire departments are preparing for Friday’s fire danger

Northeast Oklahoma will be under a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning from 10am to 8pm Friday due to high fire danger.

Tulsa and surrounding will see critical to extreme risk of grass fires spreading.

The Tulsa Fire Department said it would increase staffing Friday, bringing in additional personnel to staff four grass rig vehicles. That’s on top of TFD’s minimum staffing level of 150 firefighters per shift.

The Broken Arrow Fire Department said it would bring in 10 extra firefighters to staff five brush trucks plus an officer to serve as a brush truck task force leader.

Oklahoma Forestry Services will have crews pre-positioned in certain areas and will be standing by to help local fire departments as needed.

Firefighters urge people not to do any outdoor burning, grilling or welding.

They also advise against leaving vehicles idling on grass, as the heat could start a fire below the vehicle.

Additionally, Tulsa firefighters said you should never toss lit cigarettes from your car.

You can report roadside fires by calling 911.

Listen to KRMG’s interview with Oklahoma Forestry Services Public Information Officer Keith Merckx here







