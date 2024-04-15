H&R Block reports issues with tax filing software

H&R Block Net Income More Than Quadruples ORANGE, CA - FEBRUARY 26: An H&R Block Inc. brochure sits on a United States income tax return February 26, 2003 in Orange, California. H&R Block reports that its net income more than quadrupled in its fiscal third quarter, ending January 31, with a 31% rise in revenue. The company is reporting a net income of $132.3 million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $29.6 million, or 16 cents a share, a year earlier. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images) (David McNew/Getty Images)

It’s tax day in the U.S. and one of the largest tax preparation companies said some users are experiencing issues with their software.

In a social media post , H&R Block confirmed that some people using the desktop version of their software have been unable to submit returns electronically.

“We are aware of an issue preventing some desktop software users from e-filing their returns. Online clients and clients working with our tax professionals virtually or in person are not impacted.” The company posted.

H&R Block told users to try again later or to print and mail their returns.

The company said the web-based version of their software and people meeting virtually or in-person with tax professionals are not impacted.