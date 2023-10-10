Hughes Van Ellis, one of last remaining Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, dead at 102

Remembering Black Wall Street Hughes Van Ellis Sr., a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor and World War II veteran, left, takes a pastry from a tray held by attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, right, as he waits in a horse-drawn carriage for a protest march Friday, May 28, 2021, in Tulsa, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

TULSA, Okla. — One of the last remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has died at the age of 102, according to State Rep. Regina Goodwin.

Goodwin provided a statement on the passing of Hughes Van Ellis on behalf of his family.

“Mr. Hughes Van Ellis, 102, passed Mon. Oct. 9th at 11:30 am in Denver, Colorado. A loving family man, he was known as “Uncle Redd”. He was among the three last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, one of the most horrific acts of racist terrorism on American soil.

A WWIl , war veteran, Mr. Ellis, bravely served America, even as he spent a lifetime awaiting atonement related to the Tulsa Race Massacre. Mr. Ellis was aware, survivors, his sister Mrs. Viola Ford Fletcher,109 , Mrs. Lessie Benningfield Randle, 108 and family descendants were recently at our state capitol interim study focused on 2001 state commissioned reparation recommendations.

Two days ago, Mr. Ellis, urged us to keep fighting for justice. In the midst of his death, there remains an undying sense of right and wrong. Mr. Ellis was assured we would remain steadfast and we repeated to him, his own words, " We Are One” and we lastly expressed our love.

The scripture of Jeremiah 6 reads " This is what the Lord says: “Stand at the crossroads and look; ask for the ancient paths, ask where the good way is, and walk in it, and you will find rest for your souls. “We celebrate the rare life of Mr. Hughes Van Ellis who inspires us still!”

Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum also provided a statement regarding Van Ellis’ passing.

“On behalf of the city of Tulsa, I want to share our condolences to the Hughes Van Ellis family. A survivor of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Hughes Van Ellis endured the worst event in Tulsa history and has since shared his story with people around the world. The prayers of our city are with him and his family.”

State Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, and Chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus released a statement as well.

“Hughes Van Ellis was a giant. A family man, patriot and defender of his community. He leaves a legacy of patriotism and the unending pursuit of justice. While the truth about the massacre was buried for decades, generations of young Tulsans will know the name Hughes Van Ellis. I am proud to have known him. My thoughts today are with his family, including his sister and fellow race massacre survivor Viola Fletcher, his friends including fellow race massacre survivor Lessie Randle, descendants of Greenwood survivors and all who were inspired by this life well lived.”