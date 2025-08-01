Human remains discovered near I-244 and 1st Street exit

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department reported human remains were discovered near I-244 westbound by the 1st Street exit early Thursday morning.

According to officers, a group of City of Tulsa workers was conducting street sign inspections in the area around 2:45 a.m.

One of the city workers said that while he was standing on top of the median dividing I-244 westbound at the 1st Street exit, he saw a shoe.

He said, upon looking closer, he found what he believed to be skeletal human remains.

The man said he immediately informed an OHP Trooper who was on scene at the time.

The OHP Trooper confirmed the presence of a decomposed body that was in a skeletal state.

TPD was then called out to the area along with the Oklahoma Medical Examiner.

The medical examiner took the body into custody for further investigation.