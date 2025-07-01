Human remains found in Delaware County OSBI investigating

Human remains found in Delaware County OSBI investigating (FOX23.com News Staff)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office received a report from someone who was brush hogging a field north of Jay who found what seemed to be human bones.

Captains Oberg and Bynum confirmed that the remains were human after arriving on the scene. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations (OSBI) and the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Forensic Team were notified.

Following a grid search, most of the remains were found. The investigation was handed over to OSBI and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is working with the agencies to identify the remains.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!