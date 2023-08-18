Human remains in Nowata County identified by OSBI

Nowata County

By Crystal Kelly

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says they were asked to assist Bartlesville Police with the suspicious disappearance of 21-year-old Devin Viles. Police say Viles had not been seen in over a month.

The OSBI says during the investigation, agents discovered human remains in Nowata County and sent them to the lab for texting. Reports say the results show that the DNA is a match for Viles.

According to OSBI, further investigation led them to charge 34-year-old Brock Anthony Edward Thompson with Vile’s murder.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections for trafficking in illegal drugs.

