Humane Society of Tulsa asks for help after rescuing over 400 Maltese dogs from Stroud business

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Humane Society of Tulsa is asking for the public’s help after rescuing over 400 Maltese dogs that are living in unsafe conditions at a Stroud business.

The organization says that the dogs were living in horrific conditions and were finally removed from Add Love Pets.

“This rescue was one of the worst that we have ever been requested to help with on a law enforcement seizure,” said Humane Society of Tulsa in a post. “The ammonia levels pinged off monitors too high to register an actual number, Cockroaches and rats were running rampant over these poor dogs. It was horrific!! We do not use that word lightly.”

Humane Society of Tulsa is asking the community for supplies to help clean and feed the dogs. They say they can be dropped off at their adoption center at 6232 East 60th Street.

They say their most urgent needs are:

Puppy Pads

Stainless Steel Water Bowls

Paper Towels

Laundry Soap

Dish Soap

Bags of Pine Shavings (Can be purchased from Atwoods or Tractor Supply, etc)

Disposable Food Trays (Can be purchased from Sam’s Club or Costco)

The full Amazon wishlist can be found here.

Skiatook Paws & Claws Animal Rescue says they are working with the Humane Society to help care for 35 of the dogs until space will allow movement.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals said in a social media post that Add Love Pets has been shut down permanently. All of the dogs in their care have been removed.

“Add Love Pets, a breeding facility in Stroud long criticized for deplorable and unsanitary conditions, has been permanently shut down. Reports show dogs living in feces-filled cages, unkempt, overcrowded, and deprived of basic care,” read the post by Oklahoma Alliance for Animals.

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry (ODAFF) sent a statement to FOX23 in regard to this issue:

“The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry have been notified of concerns surrounding the conditions of dogs at Add Love Pets, LLC. in Stroud, OK. Following an inspection this week, the City of Stroud and local law enforcement seized the dogs. ODAFF stands with our local partners in their decision in this case.”