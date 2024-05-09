Humane Society of Tulsa providing support to pets in Barnsdall following EF4 tornado

BARNSDALL, Okla. — Part of the support pouring into Barnsdall following Monday’s EF4 tornado are pet donations and fosters.

While families are trying to make repairs or salvage what’s left of their homes, several of their pets are either missing, need temporary housing or food donations.

There are shelters and organizations providing that aid, but they still need the support from the communities around Barnsdall.

An emergency shelter with pets inside is one of several stops in Barnsdall providing help to the community in the aftermath of a tornado.

Humane Society of Tulsa is just one of several organizations for pets going down every road trying to give help where it’s needed.

“We’re out here, we got our emergency shelter set up for pets that don’t have a home to go back to right now. So, we’re housing them and taking care of them while their families try and figure out what the next move is. We’re also out in our van, going door to door doing welfare checks with any animals still in their homes, seeing if they need any supplies or if anyone’s injured and if we need to coordinate to get someone out here,” said Rachel Ward, Humane Society of Tulsa.

A temporary housing shelter has been set up and is their main headquarters for where they will bring back donations and distribute them to those in need.

It’s also where people can bring their pets and have them housed and cared for by the Humane Society of Tulsa.

FOX23 went inside this trailer and saw several cats and dogs in their own crates, with their family’s contact info listed for when they come back to be reunited.

“We are in the double digits. It hasn’t been mass numbers, but it has been very direct care for what they’re needing,” Ward said.

The animals are provided food, water and the comfort they need after the storm.

“We did take our entire stock from Tulsa. So dry food dog and cat donations. If they’re sent to us, we will make sure they are distributed to pets of Barnsdall. We’re working with some other partners to bring in these mass donations as well,” Ward said.

When FOX23 left the trailer, one family had brought their cat to the Humane Society of Tulsa after their home was a total loss.

“So that family we took in three pets from them yesterday that sheltered from the storm with them, but they don’t have a home anymore. So they were sheltering them in what’s left of their vehicle,” Ward said.

Resiliency is the word here for people in Barnsdall.

“It is absolutely heartbreaking and these people are incredibly resilient,” Ward said.

For those wanting to provide help to the pets in Barnsdall, donations can be dropped off at the Humane Society of Tulsa located at 6232 E 60th St in Tulsa. They’re loading up donations every night and head to Barnsdall at 8 a.m.