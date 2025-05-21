Hundreds without water and power in Pittsburg County after Monday night’s tornadoes

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — After Monday night’s tornadoes, hundreds of people are still without power and water in Pittsburg County.

Two tornadoes traveled near the Pittsburg County line, and thousands of people are feeling the impact in rural towns across the county.

Emergency responders said they are focused on the area in and around Blanco, which is now restricted to just emergency crews and residents, to continue working to clear roads, restore power, and continue assessments of properties.

Adrian O’Hanlon, Public Information Officer with Pittsburg County Emergency Management, said crews were out until nearly 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

He said he’s grateful to the community and first responders for all they have done and continue to do in such a devastating time.

“A lot of assessment, overnight crews worked throughout the night tirelessly to get trees out of the way and people out and throughout the day it has been more of the same,” said O’Hanlon. “A lot of volunteers have shown up and southeast Oklahoma is great; they all watch out for each other to make sure everyone is getting to safety as best as possible.”

O’Hanlon said they have the National Weather Service surveying the damage to sort out the tornado’s official path and scale. He said at least one person was injured and at least ten homes and structures have major damage in the county.

Crews will likely be assessing for at least another day so numbers could change, according to O’Hanlon.

Kelly Thomas and Rosie Saulter walked FOX23 through the damage of their hometown on Tuesday.

“It was shocking seeing everything down,” Thomas said. “I almost cried in my car seeing everything down because this is my hometown, and as a kid I’d never seen a tornado roll through.”

Thomas lives in Kiowa but grew up in Blanco. Her cousin Rosie showed us a home that had its ceiling caved in, the outer wall held up by a tractor.

Rosie told FOX23 the people who lived in that home made it to safety.

“They were over there in their cellar across the street,” she said.

They, along with several neighbors and their dogs, rode out the storm in Alta Willie’s home.

Willie has lived in Blanco for 88 years. She is the town’s most long-term resident, and she said she has never seen something like this in her hometown.

“Oh, it was shocking,” Willie said. “I can’t believe what I’d seen. I was surprised, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Willie, Saulter and Thomas are all without power and water, but each of them are counting their blessings that no one was hurt.

Pittsburg County Emergency management said over 2,000 people are without power in the county.

Schools and community churches are being used as space for those who were displaced and are also where donations are being dropped off.

Pittsburg County said about 10 houses were destroyed, and more than 100 other homes were damaged.

Thankfully, there were no deaths and only one person was taken to the hospital.

“We’ve had storms here but nothing like this,” said resident and former Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith.

Smith is one of many Blanco homeowners left with large amounts of damage following Monday night’s tornado.

“As the county commissioner, I’ve seen a lot of places torn to pieces, but I never had anything like that and of course until you do, you don’t really realize what that’s like until you do,” said Kevin.

He said when he came outside to see the aftermath, he was at a loss for words because the damage was just a few feet away from the cellar they were in.

“We really didn’t know how bad this was but that was bad enough to come down there. Then we got up here and it was…a whole lot worse than where we come from,” Kevin said.

Smith said he hasn’t had to deal with the emotional strain and aftermath alone.

“I knew I had family that would be here, but the community had really been supportive. Last night, you couldn’t do a whole light and this happened fairly early. This happened before dark, but you had trouble getting a whole lot done or sound,” Kevis said.

Smith encouraged the Pittsburg community to keep their heads up during this time.

He said he and his family will take things day by day and clean and rebuild because this is where they call home.

If your home or business was damaged, report it online at damage.ok.gov.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management said for flood damage, be sure to show the water line inside the house with a yardstick or measuring tape.