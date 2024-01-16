IED in energy drink found at TUL is TSA’s “most interesting find” at security checkpoint in 2023

TSA says IED found in energy drink at TUL is most interesting find of 2023 (Transportation Security Administration)

TULSA, Okla. — The Transportation Security Administration released its top ten list of dangerous and interesting finds people tried to bring through a security checkpoint at an airport, and a find that happened at Tulsa International Airport took the top spot.

#1 was not an energizing way to start the day at the airport, that’s for sure. This inert IED hidden in an energy drink can was discovered @tulsaairports. pic.twitter.com/JKEPiZNOmb — TSA (@TSA) January 9, 2024

The agency tweeted out on X its top ten finds of 2023 items confiscated, and an inert improvised explosive device (IED) found in an empty energy drink can was number one.

Inside the empty Bang Energy drink can were wires, connected to some other parts of a device hidden under electrical tape.

The agency did not state when the find happened, only that it was found in Tulsa and the device was not live.

The find in Tulsa took the top spot over marijuana found in the lining of an unused baby’s diaper at New York’s LaGuardia Airport, a smaller IED in Sacramento, a discovery of meth in a food seasoning container, and weapons such as “Naruto” themed throwing knives at Boston’s Logan Airport.