Infant, 2 others injured in south Tulsa stabbing

Tulsa Police Department
By Kirk McCracken

TULSA — Three people were stabbed including an infant during an incident in south Tulsa Sunday.

Tulsa Police responded to a stabbing near E. 61st Street and South Peoria Avenue just before 7 p.m. where three people were stabbed and one went to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspected assailant, 29-year-old Jeremiah Holden, was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

KRMG will continue to provide updates just as soon as information becomes available.

