Inhofe family clarifies support for Karen Keith

Karen Keith, mayoral candidate in the 2024 Tulsa elections

County Commissioner and Tulsa mayoral candidate Karen Keith Karen Keith, mayoral candidate in the 2024 Tulsa elections (Photo courtesy: KarenKeith.org) (Russell Mills)

By Steve Berg

Another member of Senator Jim Inhofe’s family is speaking out, about the controversy over a Karen Keith campaign flyer.

Last week we reported that one of the late Senator’s daughters, Molly Rapert, was upset because she said Keith used a picture of Keith and Inhofe in a campaign flyer without the family’s permission.

But on Friday, Inhofe’s other daughter, Katy Inhofe, issued a statement where she said, in part, “We do believe that Karen would never intentionally want to hurt our family, and my sister’s intention was never to imply a lack of support for her candidacy.”

She goes on to write that they’ll be voting for Keith.

Keith posted the statement from Katy Inhofe on her Facebook page, which you can see here.

