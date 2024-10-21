Inhofe family clarifies support for Karen Keith

Another member of Senator Jim Inhofe’s family is speaking out, about the controversy over a Karen Keith campaign flyer.

Last week we reported that one of the late Senator’s daughters, Molly Rapert, was upset because she said Keith used a picture of Keith and Inhofe in a campaign flyer without the family’s permission.

But on Friday, Inhofe’s other daughter, Katy Inhofe, issued a statement where she said, in part, “We do believe that Karen would never intentionally want to hurt our family, and my sister’s intention was never to imply a lack of support for her candidacy.”

She goes on to write that they’ll be voting for Keith.