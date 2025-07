Inmate walks away from Hominy prison, department of corrections says

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Ponca Green unlawfully walked away from Dick Conner Correctional Center in Hominy Wednesday afternoon.

ODOC said the 45-year-old left the prison at 3:33 p.m.

Officials described him as a Native American male serving a 10-year sentence for Burglary out of Pottawatomie County.

ODOC said if you see Green or know where he is, do not approach him and call 911.