Inola Girls Volleyball team harassed by Catoosa store customer, school says

CATOOSA, Okla. — Girls on the Inola Volleyball team reported various members were harassed by a man inside a Catoosa convenience store on Monday around 9:30 p.m.

The girls decided to leave the store as the harassment escalated and got onto the bus.

The man followed the girls outside and continued to harass them until he got into his car and left.

Several law enforcement agencies were contacted about the incident and are reportedly working to keep students safe.

The parents of the affected team members were contacted Tuesday morning and told about the incident.

While there has been some speculation that a player was touched inappropriately and that a gun was present at the scene, neither of these statements have been confirmed or seen on surveillance video.