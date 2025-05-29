Inola officer arrested for embezzlement after pawning police equipment

Isaiah Roberts Arrested Inola Police Officer Isaiah Roberts was arrested after allegedly pawing expensive police equipment. (Rogers County Jail/Rogers County Jail)
By Kirk McCracken

INOLA -- A background check led to an Inola officer’s arrest for embezzlement after he pawned police equipment for only a few hundred dollars.

Inola police officer, Isaiah Roberts, is now on the wrong side of the law after allegedly pawning an expensive scope at a Broken Arrow pawn shop on Monday, May 12. The scope was property of the Inola Police Department and Roberts did not have permission to sell or pawn the item. Roberts was arrested on Wednesday for felony embezzlement.

Police records show that Roberts had applied to work for the Roger’s County Sheriff’s Office and was arrested after a background check showed the officer had pawned the Sig Saur Echo 3 Thermal Reflex scope which was valued at around $1,000. Roberts was able to secure a $300 loan for the item.

Police have video evidence from Broken Arrow’s Penrose Pawn Shop, a signed pawn ticket, and a witness statement. He was charged with one count of embezzlement which a felony.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!