Interim legislative study planned to look at total ban on cell phones in Oklahoma public schools

Teacher quits FILE PHOTO: An Arizona teacher has quit because he says his students are addicted to their phones. (lev dolgachov/Syda Productions - stock.adobe.c)

A state senator from Edmond who chairs the education committee says he will hold a week-long interim legislative study to gauge the impact of cell phones on education in public schools.

In a news release posted on the Oklahoma Senate website, Sen. Adam Pugh writes that “Our goal is to gather comprehensive data and insights from a variety of perspectives to make informed decisions that best support our students’ education and well-being, We are inviting top experts from across the country to ensure a robust and balanced discussion. Their knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we explore this complex issue.”

Sen. Pugh actually ran a bill last session which would have enforced a statewide prohibition on cell phones in public schools, which passed in committee but never got a vote on the floor.

However, he seems to acknowledge in his statement that there are potential benefits to the devices as well.

“The interim study will feature presentations from leading experts in education technology, child psychology and school administration. Topics will include the potential for cellphones to enhance learning through educational apps and resources, as well as concerns about distractions, cyberbullying and data privacy,” according to that statement.

The study has not yet been scheduled.