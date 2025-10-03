Investigation shows Keota Public Schools’ show goats were not shot

Keota Public Schools Courtesy of Keota Public Schools
By FOX23.com News Staff

UPDATE (10/3/2025) — The Keota Police and the Haskell County Sheriff’s Office say they have wrapped up their investigation into the deaths of the show goats at Keota Public Schools.

They and a local veterinary have confirmed that the goats were not shot.

The school says it is grateful to law enforcement for their work and to the community for showing support and kindness to the students and staff.

If you would like to donate to support the Keota FFA, you can donate to their CashApp posted below.

Keota Public Schools

KEOTA, Okla. — Keota Public Schools said police are investigating after all of the district’s show goats were killed in their pens.

The incident happened in the overnight hours of Thursday at the school’s greenhouse, which is where the goats were housed, according to the school district.

The district said an animal was not responsible for this incident as Keota City Police and Haskell County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate on campus.

You can read the statement shared by the school district on Facebook in part below:

“The safety of our students and staff is the school’s main priority. If you have any information regarding the individual/individuals responsible for this egregious act, please contact Ms. Dominguez 918-966-3950 or Kevin Nixon at the Keota Police Department. There will be a cash reward offered for information leading to the arrest of the individual/individuals responsible.”

