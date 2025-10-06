Isla’s Kitchen in downtown Tulsa to close October 12

TULSA, Okla. — Isla’s Kitchen, located at 404 East Archer Street next to ONEOK Field, is closing its doors.

The owner says their last day open will be Sunday, October 12.

“Thank y’all so much for your love and support over the last couple of years,” the restaurant says in a social media post. “We know that things have been hard for everyone this year and many businesses in the Downtown Area are also struggling. Please join us in supporting our staff in their next endeavors and giving them a boost to bridge the gap.”

Isla’s Kitchen held its grand opening in January 2024 as a new concept from the Justin Thompson Restaurant Group. The group also operates Juniper and PRHYME Downtown Steakhouse.